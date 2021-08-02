Woodward Twp., Pa. -- At some point during the last week of July, Woodward Twp. Police said someone spray painted obscene sayings with blue spray paint on the bathroom doors at the Woodward Township boat launch.

The Township Streets Department was able to paint over the vandalism. The township has considered installing surveillance cameras around the launch area, according to a comment on the Woodward Township Police Department facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WTPD at (570) 858-5676.