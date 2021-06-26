Williamsport, Pa. - The Community Arts Center is announcing it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from The Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. These funds will be used to underwrite the Student Summer Stock production of 'SpongeBob the Musical.'

"The Community Arts Center has had a long-standing partnership with The Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts and we can’t thank them enough for their steadfast support over the years,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development.

Each summer, the Student Summer Stock program offers seventh through twelfth grade students in the regional area the opportunity to participate in the production of a Broadway-type musical onstage at the Community Arts Center in the historic Martin Theatre.

Working with both Lycoming College and the Pennsylvania College of Technology, the Community Arts Center, and local theater professionals, young people hone their skills in weeks of rehearsal before opening the production in late July.

This year, virtual auditions were completed the beginning of May and a cast of 37 began rehearsing on June 1. The ensemble moves on stage in mid-July and 'SpongeBob' opens on July 29.

“The passion, dedication and time the Community Arts Center has devoted to bringing the appreciation of the arts to the community has been remarkable, and many lives have been enriched,” said Lynne Woodcock Gale, Trustee.

The Community Arts Center provides exceptional arts and entertainment for the community through programming that is appropriate to the diverse interests and needs of the regional audience it serves.

Since 1993 the Community Arts Center has been a vital part of the downtown Williamsport and Susquehanna Valley arts and cultural scene.

For more information about the Community Arts Center and this grant, please contact Chuck Still, Executive Director, at cstill@caclive.com or 570-327-7654, or Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development, at awhite@caclive.com or 570-327-7657.