Williamsport, Pa. — A pair of Williamsport women with a history of thefts reportedly stole more than $700 during multiple trips to the grocery store.

Amya Elaine Kidd, 20, and Alea Renee Norfleet, 36, are now facing charges after surveillance video from the Weis Markets in Williamsport showed them stealing $710 worth of groceries, police say. The two made eight trips to the store on Lycoming Creek Road between Jan. 22 and March 14 and used the self-checkout registers to bag unscanned items, said Officer Stephanie Neeper of the Lycoming Regional police department.

During each of the transactions, Kidd used her Weis Markets rewards card, which helped to identify her, Neeper noted.

Norfleet has one prior retail theft conviction and is a suspect in another theft at Walmart, according to police. Kidd was previously convicted for two other retail thefts, records show.

Kidd, Poplar Street, and Norfleet, Park Avenue, were both charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Preliminary hearings for both women will be held on May 24 at 3:15 p.m. before District Judge William Solomon.

Kidd docket sheet

Norfleet docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.