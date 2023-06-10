HARASSMENT
NCPA

Howard, Pa. — State police were called to a Howard home Thursday for a reported dispute between two women.

Trooper Spencer Luciano arrived at the home in the 100 block of Lisk Street just after 5 a.m. on June 8, police said. Two women: 25-year-old Megan Summers and 35-year-old Erica Summers, had gotten into a physical confrontation, according to reports.

Both women were cited for harassment following a police investigation.

