Williamsport, Pa. — A pair of Williamsport women were arrested after police reportedly watched them push a cart full of items out of the store without paying.

A security officer at Wegmans on William Street noticed the two women and a juvenile with a large cart of items in the store on Feb. 25 around 4 p.m., according to Williamsport Officer Brett Garbrick.

The Wegmans worker had reason to believe the women, later identified as 39-year-old Melanie L. Norman, and 22-year-old Desiree Angelica Hancotte, would try to steal the items in the cart, charges say.

The worker called police, who watched the group for several minutes before Norman and Hancotte allegedly walked out of the store's east doors without paying. The items in the cart were valued at $1,003.

Norman has previously been charged with theft three times, court records show.

Hancotte, Center Street, and Norman, Memorial Avenue, were each charged with retail theft.

