Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood.

Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said.

A four-year-old and two seven-year-olds were playing outside on Oct. 20 when Blackwell initially drove onto Wilson Street. Once told to slow down, Blackwell allegedly got out of the vehicle and made threats.

Blackwell got back into her car and reversed down the street, police said. She traveled west and then proceeded to get back on Wilson Street, saying, "how do you like my driving now?"

Blackwell sped down Wilson Street a second time, nearly striking two adults and children, police said. One witness told police her vehicle was almost on the sidewalk, according to the affidavit.

Officer Andrew Stevens responded to the scene and discovered Blackwell’s vehicle near the 600 block of Wilson Street. Stevens learned the vehicle’s registration expired and Blackwell was driving without insurance on a suspended license.

Blackwell was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and a slew of summary traffic offenses. No bail was listed for Blackwell.

Court records show Blackwell is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

Docket sheet

