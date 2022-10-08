Canton, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is accused of touching a person with intellectual disabilities at a home in Bradford County.

Moshe Philippe Narboni allegedly touched the accuser on her vagina at the Martha Lloyd Community Facility in Canton on the night of July 11. The woman came forward with accusations that Narboni had touched her the next day during an interview with State Police in Towanda, according to an affidavit.

During a more detailed forensic interview on July 25, the woman said Narboni penetrated her. She identified the 63-year-old Narboni as a relative, investigators said.

Investigators provided a picture of a female's body and asked the accuser to circle areas where she was allegedly touched by Narboni. She circled the vagina and back, police said.

Trooper Cody Scepaniak asked if Narboni had touched her with his hands, on her body, and underneath her clothing during the interview. The accuser replied “yes” to all questions, Scepaniak said.

A staff member helped corroborate the story when they told authorities they witnessed Narboni leaving the room at the facility on July 11, according to the affidavit.

Narboni refused an interview with Scepaniak on Aug. 18. He has hired a lawyer in response to the accusations, Scepaniak said.

Narboni was charged with second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault of a mentally disabled person and first-degree indecent assault during a preliminary arraignment. Narboni was released from custody after he posted $45,000 unsecured bail.

He will appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

