Williamsport, Pa. — Officers arrived on the scene of a crash to discover a motorcycle driver lying on the ground with substantial injuries near the 200 block of Hepburn Street on April 12.

The suspected hit-and-run driver fled the scene and was tracked using surveillance video that showed vehicle's license plate, according to Williamsport Police.

Marlena Nicole Kania, 29, of Williamsport allegedly denied hitting anyone with her vehicle, police say.

Repeated attempts to speak with Kania were finally successful as officers questioned her about the crash. Kania allegedly told investigators she did not know anyone was hit by her vehicle, but surveillance videos allegedly show her standing outside her vehicle immediately following the crash.

“Kania admitted that she was present for the incident and was the one driving the vehicle at that time,” wrote Officer Brandon Wheeler.

She was charged with two third-degree felonies in aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed. Police said they attempted to make contact with Kania at her last known address and discovered her vehicle parked up the street.

Kania was charged during a May 2 preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Court records show Kania, who posted $75,000 unsecured bail, will appear before Biichle on May 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

