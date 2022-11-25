Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man.

The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery.

Darryl Liberati, 57, of Canton was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault after an investigation by State Police. Trooper Steven Marianelli interviewed the accuser, who said she was arguing with Liberati before she blacked out and woke up on the floor.

The woman suffered from a broken nose and fracture to her left eye, according to the affidavit. She provided Marianelli a written statement on Nov. 9 after reporting to the Towanda State Police Barracks.

Liberati was charged with first-degree aggravated assault, third-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment. He is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

Liberati is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Dec. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

