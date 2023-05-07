Lock Haven, Pa. — An Avis woman took advantage of a friend and conned the man out of $47,000, according to state police.

Kathy Marie Lachat, 60, used the man's credit card to rack up a massive debt, even though he had been generously been giving her money to pay her bills for years, said Trooper Levi Eck of the state police at Lamar. Lachat allegedly told the man she also needed money for a "sick friend" in the hospital.

Lachat also reportedly used the card multiple times from Dec. 31, 2021 through Sept. 5, 2022 for unauthorized purchases, then refused to give the card back to the alleged victim. She has also refused to pay back the money for the charges.

Lachat of Avis was charged with 86 counts of felony financial exploitation of an older or dependent person, along with felony access device fraud.

