Williamsport, Pa. — State Police said surveillance video and a woman’s in-store bonus card led to the apprehension of a suspected retail thief in Lycoming County.

In a series of thefts, Alexandrea Helena Sheffield, 39, of Montoursville was reportedly seen leaving the store with various food items, a wiffle bat and ball set, and toilet paper between the dates of April 12-20 from a store located near the 1900 block of E. Third Street.

Sheffield, who police said had five previous convictions for retail theft, could be seen using her Shopper’s Club Card during the transactions, according to police.

Authorities said they confronted Sheffield on April 25 at her residence. During the interview, Sheffield allegedly admitted to taking the wiffle bat and ball and being at the store on the dates of the theft.

After the admission, authorities said Sheffield asked if the store would be willing to work with her to payback the money for the items. Because of her numerous prior theft convictions, the latest charges are graded as felonies.

Sheffield was charged with third-degree retail theft and a summary parking offense. She posted $15,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon.

Court records show Sheffield faced Solomon earlier this week for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

