Williamsport, Pa. — Following a verbal altercation inside a local establishment, several witnesses inside the bar told a woman a man was planning to attack her.

Williamsport Police spoke with the woman after she was admitted to the emergency room at UPMC Williamsport. Officers observed bite marks, swelling to the right side of her face, and a swollen and bloody lip.

Terry Laurnea Moore, 23, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment after the attack. According to an affidavit from police, Moore kicked the accuser in the head and bit her serval times on the chest and shoulder area.

No bail was listed for Moore, who will face Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet