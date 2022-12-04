Plunkett’s Creek, Pa. — A woman pointed a steak knife at an elderly woman and child just before threatening to cut their throats.

The minor reacted quickly, shoving Kristin Lee Rockey out of the room and locking the door. Police were called, and the 35-year-old Rockey was taken into custody. She refused to give a statement to police.

The accusers said the incident started when Rockey suspected the girl of speaking with an ex-boyfriend. Rockey allegedly dragged the minor to the ground by her hair and strangled her in a fit of rage.

During the struggle, the juvenile was able to push Rockey away and run into her grandmother’s bedroom at the home. Both women remained inside the bedroom until they thought it was safe to open the door, according to the affidavit.

After some time had passed, the pair opened the door to find Rockey standing outside with a steak knife. She entered the room and reportedly told the pair she would slit their throats.

The girl pushed Rockey outside the bedroom and was able to lock the door. Police were then notified.

Rockey was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment. Judge Gary Whiteman gave Rockey $75,000 monetary bail during a formal arraignment.

Rockey, who is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison, will appear before Judge Whiteman on Dec. 5 for a preliminary hearing.

