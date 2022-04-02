Sentenced_2021

Scranton, Pa. -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Lorena Keglic, 50, of Monroe County was sentenced to time served of two months in prison and two years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for making a threat in interstate commerce.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Keglic was indicted by a grand jury in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 23, 2020. Keglic was charged with making a threatening telephone call from Pennsylvania, where she resides, to a victim in Bellvue, Nebraska. Keglic called an abortion clinic and left a voice message for a doctor, threatening to come after the doctor and his family and cut them to pieces. Keglic’s case was transferred to the Middle District of Pennsylvania after she signed an agreement to plead guilty. She entered her guilty plea on August 3, 2021, in Scranton. 

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni prosecuted the case.


