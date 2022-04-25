Danville, Pa. — Police in Danville didn't buy a woman’s story that she was just there to "look around" at an abandoned motel and cited the woman for trespassing.

Christine Lee Kressler, 50, of Millville allegedly ignored several no trespassing signs as she entered the old Days Inn property in late March.

According to an affidavit from Trooper Colton Killion, Kressler said she was there to “look around” the property. Kressler allegedly told troopers she entered the building, but did not go to the second floor.

Killion said Kressler stated she was on the property to meet a person and sell them her vehicle after further questions. A check into the truck’s registration showed it expired in May of 2021.

“She was advised and acknowledged that the fence that bordered the entire building was posted no trespassing,” Killion wrote.

Kressler will appear in Montour County Court on May 3 for a preliminary hearing on a third-degree misdemeanor charge of defiant trespassing posted.

Kresler was also charged four summary offense related to the vehicle.

Docket sheet

