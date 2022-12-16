Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store.

The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said.

An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication.

Police said they watched the customer pick up the medication from the Pharmacy at Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Road on Nov. 4. He used the self-check out line for other items, and accidentally left the medication.

Martin used the same lane and took the bottle.

Martin was charged with third-degree misdemeanor theft of property. She was released from custody on Dec. 6 after posting $15,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.