Lock Haven, Pa. — Upset because he couldn't find a stash of pills, a man reportedly tackled his girlfriend down a flight of stairs, landing them both in a litter box at the bottom.

On Jan. 27, Patrick Ryan Shady entered the home in the 600 block of Girard Street in Mill Hall after midnight, police say. He began arguing with the woman as he searched for clothes, alprazolam, and Suboxone, according to the affidavit.

Unable to find what he wanted, the 26-year-old Shady tackled his girlfriend, sending both down a flight of steps and into a litter box.

After getting away from Shady, the accuser went to the state police barracks at Lamar near Boyd Street to report the incident, police said. She provided a container that had seven alprazolam pills inside that allegedly belonged to Shady.

Charges of first-degree simple assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed through the office of Judge John Maggs on Jan. 27. Shady is being held in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail awaiting a Feb. 27 preliminary hearing with Judge Frank Mills.

Docket sheet

