Herndon, Pa. — A pedestrian who was the scene of an accident early Thursday morning in Lower Mahanoy Township was struck and killed when she walked out in front of a firetruck.
Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, according to state police at Stonington.
Wenrich had been involved in a vehicle accident on Route 147 shortly after 2 a.m. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, including a firetruck driven by Daniel W. Fisher, 26, of Herndon. Police say Wenrich walked out into the roadway into the path of the firetruck and was struck.
No other injuries were reported, according to police.
Route 147 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene. The roadway reopened around 9 a.m.