Dalmatia, Pa. – A woman from Dalmatia was struck by a train and killed Monday in Northumberland County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington.

According to state police, Felicity Dawn Hocker, 21, was on the train tracks that run parallel to Water Street in Lower Mahanoy Township when the train struck her shortly before 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Northumberland County Coroner’s office assisted at the scene. Lower Mahanoy Fire Department, Lower Mahanoy Fire Police, Elizabethville Fire Rescue and Norfolk and Southern personnel also assisted at the scene.