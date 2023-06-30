Williamsport, Pa. — A child witnessed a woman being hit inside a vehicle, police said.

The juvenile witness later told Lycoming Regional Police that Joshua Tito Kendall, 39, of Williamsport punched the woman in the eye. Kendall was located shortly after a BOLO (Be on the lookout) was issued just before 2:30 p.m. on June 29.

Officer Dalton Lovell spoke with the victim near the 1800 block of Frey Avenue, according to the complaint.

The accuser said Kendall had punched, choked, and put a cigarette out on her, Lovell said. She had visible marks on her neck that appeared to be a burn, he added.

Scared for her life, the accuser allegedly picked up a kitchen knife to defend herself. She claimed to have stabbed Kendall at on point.

A witness inside the home said Kendall choked the woman after they argued inside a vehicle parked outside the home. The juvenile told police he saw Kendall punch the victim.

Kendall has a history of abuse, police said. He was found in a store on Lycoming Creek Road shortly after police spoke with the accuser.

Kendall was charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Bail was set at $25,000 monetary by Judge Gary Whiteman. Kendall was unable to post and placed into custody at the Lycoming County Prison.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

