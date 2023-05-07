Muncy, Pa. — A woman was strangled and cut after an argument with a man turned physical.

Joel Michael Shilling, 22, of Muncy allegedly attacked the woman inside an apartment near the 10 block of S. Washington Street, police said. He cut the victim’s thumb and choked her, according to the woman and a young child who witnessed the attack.

As patrolman Ernest Delp and his partner patrolled on April 14, they heard a scream. Delp pulled the vehicle over, turned the engine off and listened for approximately five minutes. They continued to patrol the area near South Washington Street and Penn Street, Delp said.

The officers eventually came across an argument between two men on South Washington Street. Shilling could allegedly be heard screaming. He then slammed a door and went into the home.

Delp and Officer Eric Winters entered the home and attempted to speak with Shilling. A table separated officers from Shilling, who was sitting on a couch without a shirt, police said.

Shilling refused to stay seated despite orders from both Delp and Winters, according to the report. After lunging at officers, Shilling was pepper sprayed and tased. They locked two pairs of handcuffs together behind Shilling’s back.

Shilling refused to talk with police. He was rambling and saying things about his father being abusive, Delp said. EMS was called to evaluate Shilling.

Witnesses directed officers to a woman Shilling allegedly cut with a knife earlier in the night. While speaking with officers, the victim thumb was wrapped in a bloodstained bandage.

She told officers Schilling gripper her up, cut her, and strangled her over a “miscommunication” that occurred when the two were drinking together. She also cut her knees while trying to escape from Shilling, according to the affidavit.

Officers spoke with a juvenile witness who corroborated details given by the victim.

Shilling was transported to the Lycoming County Prison on a probation violation the night of the incident. He was later charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, strangulation, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Shilling is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.