Lock Haven, Pa. — A middle school fundraiser was the site of a felony theft on Nov. 16 in Lock Haven. 

Police said Kelly Jo Miller, 52, allegedly took a $45 item that was on sale at the Central Mountain Middle School, according to police. Miller, of Renovo, allegedly took the item when a vendor was helping another customer. 

Police took Miller into custody on Dec. 2 after an investigation. She was charged with third-degree felony retail theft. 

Miller was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 with Judge Keith Kibler. 

Docket sheet

