State College, Pa. — A woman was charged after allegedly taking a package from a mailbox at her apartment building.

Kathryn Victoria Amador, 21, of State College, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property for allegedly taking the Nuuly clothing subscription box on Feb. 23 just before 2 a.m., police said.

Surveillance video in the Pugh Centre at 150 East Beaver Ave. showed Amador take the large box of clothing and get into an elevator, according to the affidavit. Still carrying the package, Amador is captured again in the video going into an apartment on the seventh floor, Officer Kyleen Abrahamson said.

The Nuuly subscription box contained Varley shorts ($88), an ASTR the Label dress ($99), a Hutch Blazer ($175), a Varley turtleneck sweatshirt ($118), Free People shorts ($98), Hidden Jeans flare jeans ($92), and an Addison Bay mini dress ($128). The total value of the items was estimate to cost $798.

No bail is listed for Amador, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on April 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

