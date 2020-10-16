Wiliamsport, Pa. – A 31-year-old woman is dead after being shot in Williamsport on Thursday night, city police confirmed.

The woman, identified by Lycoming County Coroner Charles Keissling as Jimia Alston, was shot inside 506 Louisa Street around 6:40 p.m., according to police.

Alston's autopsy was performed on Friday morning, Keissling said. Although the report is not yet official, her cause of death will be listed as a gunshot wound, Keissling said.

"City police are still working on trying to find the shooter. I think they have a pretty good idea," Keissling told NorthcentralPA.com.

According to a release sent out by the Williamsport Police, officers arrived to find Alston lying on her side suffering from an alleged gunshot wound.

Alston was transported to UPMC Emergency Room where she later succumbed to her injuries, dying on the operating table around 7:55 p.m., Keissling said.

Five children believed to be under the age of 6 were removed from the home several minutes after the woman was placed into the ambulance, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

None of the children were injured, according to police.

She briefly raised the fingers of one hand as she was being loaded into the ambulance, the Sun-Gazette reported.

A search warrant for the home was pending as of Thursday night, the Gazette reported.