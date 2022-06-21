Danville, Pa. — A woman from Ohio was seriously injured Monday when she crashed her vehicle into a concrete barrier on Interstate 80 in Montour County.

Francesca Thompson, 25, of Mentor, Ohio, was in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center as of 6 a.m. June 21, according to a spokesperson at the hospital.

State police at Milton say Thompson was traveling in the left lane of I-80 eastbound around 8:45 a.m. Monday when she lost control of her vehicle at mile marker 224 in Valley Township.

Thompson’s 2017 Ford Escape then hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder and continued to travel across both lanes of the roadway. The vehicle came to rest when it hit a guide rail on the south shoulder.

Thompson was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment. A One-year-old child in the vehicle, who was in a rear-facing safety seat, was transported to Geisinger for minor injuries, according to police.

Passenger Timothy Thompson, 26, of Mentor, was not injured.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.