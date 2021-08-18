Winfield, Pa. – A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning when she lost control of her vehicle on New Berlin Highway in Snyder County and crashed into a utility pole.

Becky M. Doebler, 40, of Winfield, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

Doebler was traveling south at 9:35 a.m. on the Middleburg/New Berlin Highway in Franklin Township when her 2001 Honda Accord lost traction on the wet roadway. The vehicle then began spinning counterclockwise, traveled two yards off the roadway and hit a utility pole, according to state police.

New Berlin Highway between Route 104 and Sunset Drive were closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the crash scene.

Reliance Hose and Ambulance Co. and PennDOT assisted at the scene.

Doebler will be cited for driving vehicle at safe speed, according to state police.