Danville, Pa. – A woman was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash on I-80 in Liberty Township, Montour County.

Taylor R. Hux, 20, of Dingmans Ferry, was traveling east in the left lane near mile marker 218.8 when a tractor trailer cut her off, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Hux’s 2010 Subaru Forester then swerved off into the median, crossed back onto I-80, and then went off the road onto the right shoulder where it hit a light pole.

Hux was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of suspected serious injuries, state police said.

The driver the tractor trailer has not been identified.