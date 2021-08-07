Selinsgrove, Pa. – State police have released details about an accident on Aug. 3 in Monroe Township, Snyder County, in which a woman was seriously injured.

Molly Morris, 42, of Selinsgrove was traveling north on W. 11th Avenue just south of Croft Valley Lane when her 2015 Subaru Impreza went off the east side of the roadway, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove. The vehicle’s undercarriage struck a ditch and then traveled north and hit a utility pole.

Morris was transported by Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services to Hershey Medical Center.

Hummels Wharf Fire Company, Shamokin Dam Fire Company, PP&L, Aurand’s Towing, and Evangelical EMS assisted at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.