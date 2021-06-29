Dushore, Pa. – A Sullivan County woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a ditch off Route 487 in Dushore.

Katherine I. Kapler, 27, of Lopez, was taken by ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment of her injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Laporte.

Kapler was traveling north on Route 487 shortly after 3 p.m. when she under compensated a right curve just south of E. Cherry Street and lost control of her 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Kapler’s vehicle then went off the west berm, traveled 75 feet across a lawn and then struck a ditch with the front bumper, according to state police.

Kapler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, police said.