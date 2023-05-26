Middleburg, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car onto the roof of a Chinese restaurant last year was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County Court to 5 to 25 years in state prison for felony aggravated assault while driving under the influence, child endangerment, and DUI charges.

Theresa J. Risso, 44, of Monroe Township, pleaded guilty on April 4 to the charges that stemmed from the accident on March 4, 2022 in Shamokin Dam. Risso also pleaded guilty to charges of causing a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, and accidents involving damage to property.

"This sentence reflects the seriousness of what happened that day," said Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch. "Even having watched the video of the crash, it's still hard to process how fast that car had to be going to get up on the roof of the Chinese restaurant. As bad as it was, though, thankfully no one was killed," he added.

Risso had .327 or more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she came barreling down Routes 11/15. Risso crashed into several vehicles with her black BMW before hitting a concrete barrier and flipping her vehicle onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant. Risso's 18-month-old child was in the vehicle at the time.

The engine of Risso's vehicle became separated when she hit the concrete barrier and it flew into the wall of the restaurant, causing it to catch fire. Several people were injured at the time, including Risso and a man who was in a minivan in the restaurant's parking lot.

Risso's daughter, who only had minor injuries, was not properly strapped into her rear-facing car seat at the time, according to Shamokin Dam Police.

The Golden Chopsticks restaurant never reopened after the accident and was demolished late last year.

Risso was committed to jail after the accident and was released on $200,000 bail in August 2022. By October 2022, Risso was back in jail for shoplifting charges.

