Williamsport, Pa. – Two out of three people accused by county detectives of operating a lucrative narcotics ring have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Courtney F. Smith, 27, was sentenced on April 13 after pleading guilty Feb. 11 to one ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (16 bricks of heroin).

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Smith to a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 23 months in county jail, with 244 days credit for time served. Smith will be eligible for work release and must serve 12 months of consecutive parole. Smith must pay $740 in restitution to the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the costs of prosecution, a $250 DNA fee, a $100 Act 198 fee and perform 50 hours of community service.

Smith was one of three individuals charged as a result of an undercover narcotics investigation by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers Joshua Bell and Clinton Gardner.

The other two were Smith's boyfriend, Robbert Hanner, 44, of Williamsport, and Erick M. Dapp, 22, of Montoursville.

Hanner currently is at SCI Mahanoy serving a five-to-ten year sentence for his involvement in the drug ring. Hanner pleaded guilty in November to three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Dapp's case still is moving through the Lycoming County Court system; his next scheduled hearing is on June 19.

Williamsport Police and the Narcotics Enforcement Unit reported seizing more than $90,000 of narcotics from the trio's possession, including: 16 bricks (800 baggies) of heroin; approximately five ounces of cocaine (powdered and crack); approximately three ounces of methamphetamine; two pounds of suspected psychedelic mushrooms; over seven pounds of marijuana wax; 18 THC vape pens; $26,931 of cash; three vehicles and a motorcycle used in delivery of narcotics.

NorthcentralPA.com news director/reporter Carrie Pauling contributed to this report.