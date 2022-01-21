Bradford County, Pa. — A Troy woman who pled guilty to felony drugs charges in November of 2021 was sentenced to a minimum of 66 months and a maximum of 204 months in a state correction facility.

Olivia M. Stroud, 44, was sentenced on January 10, 2022 in Bradford County court.

Multiple agencies said they conducted several buys for narcotics from Stroud at a residence located in Granville Township. After being incarcerated on drug charges, officers said Stroud was given an additional charge after authorities discovered narcotics in her possession inside the Bradford County Prison.

Stroud pled guilty to felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

