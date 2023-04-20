Beaver Springs, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman was scammed out of $900 taken out of her Cash App, police say.
The Beaver Springs woman reported the theft to police on April 11. She said she'd been duped into giving someone $900 through a "shared screen application." The money was sent via Cash App, according to troopers with state police at Milton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.