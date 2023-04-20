Computer scam.jpg

Beaver Springs, Pa. — A 36-year-old woman was scammed out of $900 taken out of her Cash App, police say.

The Beaver Springs woman reported the theft to police on April 11. She said she'd been duped into giving someone $900 through a "shared screen application." The money was sent via Cash App, according to troopers with state police at Milton.

