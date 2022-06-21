Catawissa, Pa. — A Catawissa woman was the victim of a computer scam that robbed her of $35,000, police say.

The victim told police she was checking her emails from her home computer last week, and saw a "Security Message" appear on her computer screen telling her to contact "Microsoft" at 1-845-237-5714. The victim called the above number and spoke to a person who told her that her computer was hacked.

The victim was transferred to another scammer who pretended to be from Bank of America. They told her that her Mastercard was charged $9,000 and her Visa card was charged $18,000 to a website called "Porn Hub" for child pornography. This was all part of a scam, police say.

The victim was told that in order to stop the charges, she must match that amount by purchasing gift cards. The victim was told to purchase the gift cards from Lowe's in Buckhorn. She was also told her house phone and cell phone were being monitored and that she was not allowed to call anyone else or hang up the phone.

The victim drove to Lowe's and purchased one gift card in the amount of $1,000 dollars with her Mastercard. Lowe's warned her of a possible scam and would not allow her to buy any more cards.

The victim then went back to her car where she was told to leave her cell phone with the caller still on the line, to wait for her to return. The victim told the scammer she was only able to get one card, so the scammer instructed her to drive to Home Depot and make up a story of why she needed the gift cards, but to not tell anyone the truth.

The victim then went to Home Depot and purchased four gift cards in the amount of $2,000 each. The victim was instructed to give the caller the gift card numbers and then destroy the gift cards and her receipts, which she did. The victim was then instructed to go back into Home Depot to another register and purchase nine more gift cards for $2,000 dollars each, which she did.

Once home, the victim, was later contacted by the scammer again. The victim was told that her Service First Debit Card was compromised and that she needed to purchase more gift cards to correct the problem. The victim spoke to her sister, who thought it didn't seem right, but they both then drove to JC Penny, where the victim was told to purchase eight more gift cards for $1,000 dollars each.

The scammer tried to contact the victim again from 1-805-429-0662 the next morning morning, but she did not answer; Later she and her sister came to the Catawissa Police Station to report the theft.

There are pamphlets on scams available at the Catawissa Borough Police Department lobby at 118 N. Third Street. If you have any information regarding this incidents or any other incident, contact the Catawissa Borough Police Department at 570-356-7102, or the non-emergency number at 570-784-6300

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.