Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out.

Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth.

Prior to the assault, Stewart-Richardson threatened to kill the woman and her child, Brague said.

Taken into custody on Feb. 2, Stewart-Richardson was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats, according to court records.

He is being held on $75,000 monetary bail awaiting a Feb. 14 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

