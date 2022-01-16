Assault charges

Crawford Township, Pa. — A man was charged after State Police said he struck a woman in the head with an rtic tumbler cup.

State Police in Lamar started an investigation on Jan. 14 when they observed a woman with a four-inch laceration on her forehead. Officers said the woman’s face was covered in blood as they spoke with her.

Christopher Eck, 31, of Jersey Shore was charged with misdemeanor second-degree simple assault after authorities learned he struck the accuser with a tumbler cup. Eck was released on from custody on Jan. 14 after he posted $7,500 monetary bail through a professional bondsman.

Eck will appear before Judge John Maggs on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

