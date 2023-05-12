Coudersport, Pa. — A call about an "inactive domestic" led police to a residence on South East Street in Coudersport on April 16. The caller told authorities that he was worried that a woman in the home might hurt him, herself, or a child living there.

When police arrived around 2:20 p.m., they discovered Jessica Wade, 25, a woman familiar to them from previous calls. They decided to detain her for her own safety, Trooper Bryce Reichenbach wrote in an affidavit.

Wade refused to be detained, according to Reichenbach. As police grabbed her wrist to put her in handcuffs, she allegedly spit on Trooper Fischer and kicked him as he tried to put her in the police cruiser.

"After J. Wade was handcuffed," wrote Reichenbach, "I observed saliva on Tpr. Fischer's face and observed him take off his eyeglasses to wipe saliva off his face."

Wade's actions resulted in felony charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Wade, unable to post bail, was remanded to Centre County Prison. She faces a preliminary hearing on June 6 with Magesterial District Judge James L. Hawkins for both the charges listed above and charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and careless driving, stemming from an incident also on April 16.

Docket sheet

Docket sheet - DUI

