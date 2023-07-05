Boalsburg, Pa. — Firefighters discovered a woman in the window of a second story apartment building calling for help when they responded to an alarm in January.

A neighbor claimed she could smell smoke and went outside to find black smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 500 block of Jacks Mills Drive on January 14 around 2:50 p.m.

The neighbor called out to Heather Meyers, 43, who lived in the apartment. Meyers told her she was unable to open the window all the way, and that she started the fire because she did not want to live anymore, according to authorities.

During the rescue, one firefighter cut his hand, and a State College police officer and the neighbor also required medical attention for smoke inhalation, according to the affidavit.

Meyers herself required hospitalization for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Police body cam footage reviewed later showed Meyers in the window of the apartment, holding a purple disposable lighter and a scrap of paper.

A fire marshall with Pennsylvania State Police said the fire was “intentionally started by human hand with an open flame” after an inspection of the scene. There are six apartments inside the building, according to apartment listings.

Meyers was charged with first-degree felony arson, arson endangering property, and recklessly endangering another person. She posted $5,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

Meyers is scheduled to appear before President Judge Jonathan Grine on July 26 for an arraignment.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.