Catawissa, Pa. — A Catawissa woman allegedly called her ex-boyfriend 43 times in one day after police began investigating her for a reported break-in at her ex's home.

Trey Harkins, who previously lived with Kaitlin Elizabeth McKenna, 23, at a home on Pine Street, told police McKenna had come back to their home on June 19 and assaulted him and stole money, according to the report.

After he reported the break-in, Harkins began getting calls from a number that blocked caller identification, said Catawissa Police Chief Josh Laidacker. Over the next 22 hours, Harkins said he received 43 calls from that same number. When he answered one of the calls, it was McKenna on the line, he reportedly told police.

McKenna was charged with harassment. No charges have yet been filed in response to the break-in, court records show. A preliminary hearing on the harassment charge is scheduled before District Judge Craig Long on July 19 at 2:15 p.m.

Docket sheet

