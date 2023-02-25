Bellefonte, Pa. — A woman who was recovering from brain surgery was grabbed by her hair and neck at a bar in Bellefonte after her boyfriend insisted she leave, police say.

Several witnesses at the VFW on South Street said the woman burst into tears once Christopher Tressler let go her. The 54-year-old Tressler, who allegedly drank six beers before the incident, said “It’s time to go” moments before pulling the woman’s hair on Feb. 17 just after 10 p.m., according to Bellefonte Police.

Tressler grabbed her hard enough to leave marks on her neck, Officer Todd Walter noted.

Speaking with a witness, Walter learned Tressler "came out of nowhere" and forcefully pulled the woman’s hair and sweatshirt at the same time. Other witnesses corroborated the story, saying that Tressler pulled the woman by her hair and sweatshirt for “approximately 5-10 seconds” as he demanded to leave, according to Walter.

The accuser recently had brain surgery on the right side of her skull for an aneurysm, police said. Walter observed red marks on the same side of her head as the surgery, according to the affidavit.

During an arraignment with Judge Donald Hahn, Tressler was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He posted $2,500 unsecured bail and was released shortly afterwards, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Hahn is scheduled for March 1.

Docket sheet

