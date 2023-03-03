Williamsport, Pa. — A woman rammed her car into several parked vehicles and kicked an officer in the groin following a brief chase last month, police say.

Sarah Elizabeth Valencia, 31, reportedly got into an argument with another woman at a house in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue on Feb 24 around 8 p.m. When she was asked to leave, Valencia got angry and busted the front door of the home before getting into her car, according to Williamsport Officer Erika Heath.

Valencia, of Williamsport, allegedly rammed a nearby pickup truck with such force that it pushed that vehicle into another parked car. As police arrived on scene, Valencia fled in her vehicle, leading police on a chase to the 900 block of High Street, where she was finally stopped.

She refused to get out of the vehicle, so police were forced to smash a window and pull her out, Heath said. While she was in custody, she kicked Officer Nathan Kendall in the groin, charges say.

Valencia, of Anne Street, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fleeing police, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident. She has been jailed at Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing at District Judge Aaron Biichle's office is scheduled for March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.