Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of kicking a door off the hinges and entering a home will appear in court at the beginning of December. 

Court records show Alvin Griffin, 33, will appear before Judge Nancy Butts for criminal pre-trial motions in regards to his case. Griffin was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and a slew of other offenses in October after a woman came forward with accusations. 

Griffin is alleged to have pushed the woman down during an argument, causing her to scrape her knee. She fled, but Griffin followed her to a home in the 1100 block of Charles Street. Griffin then allegedly kicked in the front door and confronted the victim a second time. 

The door was kicked with enough force that it broke off the hinges, police said. 

Griffin was charged with third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment to go with the felony criminal trespassing charge.

Griffin was released on $15,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. 

