Sunbury, Pa. — In the early morning hours of Jan. 31, Sunbury Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Riverview Apartments on North 8th Street.

Officer Trey Kurtz said he spoke with a male after the caller reported hearing a female scream from inside a residence. Kurtz observed fresh blood on the male’s lip and cheek and placed him into handcuffs.

Kurtz said 12-year-old inside the apartment yelled at officers as a woman charged from a hallway, striking an officer in the face. According to the report, Abigail Lauren Smink, 25, of Sunbury was taken into custody and arraigned on felony assault charges after the incident.

After securing the scene, officers said they discovered marijuana and a glass smoking device in clear view. Officers said they substance and device were in reach of the child.

Smink was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records show Smink, who’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22, was released from custody on Feb. 1 after posting $2,500 unsecured bail.

