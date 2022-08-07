Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 73-year-old woman was arrested after police say she waved a gun near her sister's head during an argument and asked if she wanted to see "brains on the floor."

Pammie Joe Johnson of Bloomsburg is now facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, according to court records.

Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar was called to a home in the 300 block of W. Fourth Street on July 30 at 10:30 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Mary Kountz told Edgar she and her sister had gotten into an argument and Johnson had allegedly pulled a handgun out of her shorts pocket. Johnson began waving the gun around close to her head and asked if she wanted to see brains on the floor.

Both Kountz and her friend, Tina Wright, told police they were afraid Johnson would shoot one or both of them, or shoot herself in front of them, charges state. They described the gun as being small, thin, and black.

Edgar questioned Johnson, who lives on the other side of the double home, and Johnson admitted being in her sister's house and arguing with her, arrest papers say. She also admitted to owning a .33 revolver, but claimed not to know where it was, Edgar said.

Johnson was charged with reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats and jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of District Judge Russell Lawton on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.

Docket sheet

