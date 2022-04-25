Mount Carmel, Pa. — Police said a woman threw a cell phone at an officer before she sped away from a traffic stop in Mount Carmel.

Bobbijo Lopez, 43, of Hazleton livestreamed the incident to her Facebook page, which police later submitted as evidence, charges show.

Lopez first got the attention of police when they allegedly spotted her recording herself spinning around outside her vehicle on the night of April 13. Mount Carmel Police Officer Evan Freiler said traffic was forced to go around Lopez, who got back into the vehicle and drove through a red light.

During a traffic stop, Lopez allegedly threw her phone at Freiler and yelled at him. Freiler handed the phone back to Lopez and attempted to give her a ticket, but she sped away.

According to the affidavit, Lopez drove into the wrong lane several times and traveled at a high rate of speed, eventually stopping in front of a residence. Officers stopped her as she ran into a home near the 30 block of West Third Street in Mount Carmel.

Officers said they had to use special control techniques to take Lopez into custody. Lopez allegedly fought officers and yelled at them throughout the arrest.

Freiler located half a gram of methamphetamine and a glass smoking device with white residue on the inside after Lopez was placed in handcuffs. The entire incident was livestreamed to Lopez’s Facebook page from the phone she allegedly threw at officers. Freiler said a digital copy was entered into evidence.

Lopez was charged with third-degree felony fleeing along with two second-degree misdemeanors that included recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest. She was also charged with two misdemeanors in possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to go with seven summary charges.

Judge Michael Toomey gave Lopez $2,500 unsecured bail, which she posted on April 14, the same day as the arraignment.

