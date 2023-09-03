Forksville, Pa. — A woman kicked, scratched, and punched a man, causing a large gash on his arm, state police said.

Sandra Luella Greninger, 50, of Forksville was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when she spoke with police on Aug. 23 in the 60 block of Bridge Street, Trooper Scott Shipman said. Greninger was taken into custody shortly after speaking with police, Shipman added.

A witness who called authorities spoke with police shortly before midnight, according to the complaint. The reported victim showed them a four-to-five-inch laceration on his arm, police said.

Greninger was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. She is being held on $5,000 at the Columbia County Prison.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.