Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out.

Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom.

Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked about the incident. Delgado, who told officers she was drunk at the time, admitted to hitting the person. Police observed cuts and scratches on the man’s neck, along with the missing tooth.

Delgado was charged with second-degree simple assault, and harassment. She posted $2,500 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge John Gembic is scheduled for Jan. 18.

