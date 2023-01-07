Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process.

Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street.

The 32-year-old Frazier was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and harassment after speaking with police in an upstairs bedroom.

The accuser was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Bruising was discovered on her thighs, right hand, and shoulder along with a lump on the back of her head.

Frazier is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Jan. 23 for a formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

