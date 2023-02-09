Williamsport, Pa. — A woman suspected of kicking in a front door and beating up a homeowner was arrested and charged, police say.

Denise Jazzm Washington reportedly forced her way into an apartment near the 700 block of Edwin Street on Sept. 4 at 10:40 p.m., Officer Ryan Brague said.

Washington allegedly said, “I’m on your a**,” to the woman as she punched her in the face multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Even with a chain lock on the door, police said Washington was able to make her way into the home. Entering with such force, Washington, 32, broke the lock off the chain, police said.

The assault left a lump on the victim’s head along with red marks on her right eyebrow, according to Brague.

Washington posted $50,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and simple assault during a Feb. 2 preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

