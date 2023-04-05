Middleburg, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car into a Shamokin Dam restaurant last year pleaded guilty Tuesday in Snyder County Court to child endangerment and DUI charges.

Theresa J. Risso, 44, of Selinsgrove, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault while DUI, causing or risking a catastrophe, and various misdemeanors for the accident that occurred on March 4, 2022.

Risso had .327 or more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she came barreling down Routes 11/15. Risso crashed into several vehicles with her black BMW before hitting a concrete barrier and flipping her vehicle onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant. Risso's 18-month-old child was in the vehicle at the time.

The engine of Risso's vehicle became separated when she hit the concrete barrier and it flew into the wall of the restaurant, causing it to catch fire. Several people were injured at the time, including Risso and a man who was in a minivan in the restaurant's parking lot.

Risso's daughter, who only had minor injuries, was not properly strapped into her rear-facing car seat at the time, according to Shamokin Dam Police.

Risso was committed to jail after the accident and was released on $200,000 bail in August 2022. By October 2022, Risso was back in jail for shoplifting charges. Risso remains in Northumberland County Jail. Her sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

